BREAKING: Pres. Buhari extends vacation indefinitely

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his vacation indefinitely.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

The statement said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

‘Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”

It will be recalled that Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement on Sunday denied reports that Buhari’s return to Nigeria was being hampered due to a faulty aircraft.

