[The Presidential Blog] The President needs 10 days off? For what?

Sahara Reporters has just posted the news that the President is asking the Senate for about two weeks off. This is yet unconfirmed by the media aides of President Buhari but if it is true and the Presidency chooses to keep mum about the reason for this sudden break, it may fuel the rumours that have been going around about the President being ill.

FLASH: President @mbuhari writes @NGRSenate seeking 10 days off, hands over to VP @ProfOsinbajo — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 19, 2017

Also, if this is true, then the President would have satisfied the provision of Section 145 which requires him t transmit a written request for the days off:

145. Whenever the President transmits to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office, until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary such functions shall be discharged by the Vice-President as Acting President.

We refuse to permit the thought that the President thinks he’s good for a vacation because frankly, he is not.

Comments