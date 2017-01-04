[The Legislative Blog]: Dear National Assembly, save Nigeria from hijackers

It’s only day 4 in the new year and the political sphere in Nigeria is already so heated up.

According to a report on Trent.com, a human rights lawyer, Ebun Olu-Adegoruwa has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is sick and a cabal has hijacked the government. Sounds familiar?

We would have been surprised about this but the president’s wife, Aisha Buhari gave us a heads up sometime in October 2016. In her controversial interview with BBC Hausa, she said about the people who make up her husband’s government: “There is nothing I can tell him, he is seeing things himself. Out of the people he has appointed, take 50, 45 of them I don’t know them. Perhaps he doesn’t know them too.” Essentially, the president has no clue who the people running his government are and Mrs Aisha is just as clueless.

Now, this human rights lawyer claims that the president’s ‘unconfirmed’ ill health is what these ‘government strangers’ are taking advantage of. Although, Mrs Buhari never mentioned or suggested that her husband is sick and Mr Olu-Adegoruwa has not presented any proofs himself, this is a claim that is worth taking seriously.

In the event that President Buhari is unable to preside over the affairs of the nation, the onus is on the upper and lower chambers to steer the wheel of Nigeria. Ebun Olu-Adegoruwa has made this call and we equally demand some truth and action.

If President Buhari is sick, well we’re sure he can take care of himself. But Nigeria is on the brink of collapse and she needs saving from this cabal. It’s now clear that it exists. Dear legislature, rise to the occasion.

Comments

- Advertisement -