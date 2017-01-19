The News Blog

Buhari travels to UK for ‘short leave’, medical check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left for the United Kingdom for a “short leave” according to the Presidency.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President will resume work on February 6.

The statement also said Buhari will undergo “routine medical check-ups.”

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari leaves for the United Kingdom today on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation. He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

“During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.

“While away, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, will perform the functions of the Office of the President.”

