[The Presidential Blog] The President’s response to the University of Maiduguri bombing

Early this morning, there was a terrorist attack on a mosque in the University of Maiduguri while members of the community there were observing Subhi prayers. While the number of casualties has not yet been ascertained, a Professor of Veterinary medicine is reported to have lost his life.

I received the sad news of the terrorist attack on the University of Maiduguri this morning. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 16, 2017

My heartfelt condolences go to the University Community, the families of the victims, and the Govt and people of Borno State. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 16, 2017

Boko Haram is a godless group; with no true understanding of Islam. Their actions are cowardly, and punishable before God and by our laws. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 16, 2017

Once again, my condolences to the families of the victims. And I wish the injured speedy & full recovery. Nigeria will triumph over terror! — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 16, 2017

Let us all continue to be vigilant in our communities,even as our security agencies combat the remnants of the insurgents and their sponsors — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 16, 2017

