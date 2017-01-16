The Presidential Blog

[The Presidential Blog] The President’s response to the University of Maiduguri bombing

Early this morning, there was a terrorist attack on a mosque in the University of Maiduguri while members of the community there were observing Subhi prayers. While the number of casualties has not yet been ascertained, a Professor of Veterinary medicine is reported to have lost his life.

 

Comments

Tags

You may also like

ASUU expresses shock over Maiduguri mosque blast

[The Presidential Blog] This is everything President Buhari actually said to the Nigerian troops everywhere today

“You are all mad”, “8 months of what?” | See our top 10 memorable quotes from the past week

Opinion: Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day- The role of citizens

Simon Kolawole: Tell-tale signs of underdevelopment

Dr. Joe Abah: Nigeria only needs 6 Ministers. Sack the other 30!

[The Presidential Blog] Will Buhari be safe in Gambia?

Femi Fani-Kayode: Nigeria’s deadly monsters [Part 1]

Mercy Abang: A tale of resilience – Journalists working under the veil of Boko Haram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.