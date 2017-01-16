7-year-old suicide bomber attacked UNIMAID mosque

Information gathered from the early Monday bomb explosion at the University of Maiduguri mosque has revealed that the attack was carried out by a 7-year-old suicide bomber.

The attack reportedly led to the death of a Professor of Vetenary Medicine, Aliyu Mani and four others.

It was also learnt that another 15 persons were injured.

Spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, AbdulKadir Ibrahim confirming the incident said, “Twin Blast from suicide bombers reported at University of Maiduguri. A mosque near Gate 1 and one other location around Gate 5 were targeted during the early hours of today . Rescue and security officials are on site, triage and causality evacuation concluded.

“The incident occurred around 5am during Subhi prayer at the mosque. 2 people and 2 suicide bombers were confirmed dead (total of Four)and 17 injured at the time of response.”

