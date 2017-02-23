Rivers rerun: Wike slams police over INEC report

by Azeez Adeniyi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the Nigerian Police is incompetent as it has refused to take action on those indicted by the report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the Rivers rerun election.

Wike spoke on Wednesday at the campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  at Okehi, headquarters of Etche Local Government Area of the state.

He said those indicted would have been dealt with in a more civilised society.

He said: “If we were in a civilised country  with the right leadership, the persons mentioned  in  the  report would  have resigned from their positions. They should  bury their heads in shame. They are  plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing  them. It is only God that has the final say.”

He urged INEC to conduct a free and fair election in the area on Saturday.

He also appealed to the people to massively vote for the party.

“The money that is keeping Nigeria afloat  is from Rivers State.  Therefore, Nigeria must listen to Rivers State.  The voices of our people must be heard,” he said.

