Stephanie Otobo replies Apostle Suleman’s wife, advises her to read her Bible (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

Stephanie Otobo, the self-acclaimed lover of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has issued a response to Lizzy Suleman, wife of the pastor.

In an 83-second video shared by online news medium, Sahara Reporters, Ms. Otobo urged Mrs. Suleman to take time to study her Bible.

Quoting from Proverbs 22 verse 14, which reads, “The mouth of an adulterous woman is a deep pit; a man who is under the LORD’s wrath falls into it”, she admonished Mrs Suleman to check properly to know if the scandal is not a punishment from God.

