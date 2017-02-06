The Patriots made history and Lady Gaga gave a roof-shattering Superbowl halftime performance (WATCH)

We already explained how the American Superbowl works elsewhere on YNaija but it’s Monday and staying up till 12:30 am to catch a football show may not have been your first choice so we stayed up for you and picked up the best bits of the show on your behalf.

The best bit being the halftime show, headlined this year by Lady Gaga.

She started with a rendition of God Bless America which she sang from the roof of the Superbowl before vaulting right into her stage singing Poker face. Other hits include Born This Way, Telephone, Just Dance, Million Reasons and Bad Romance.

She talked on a crystal star phone, there were flying drones, she stuck to her promise not to start a protest but still made points about inclusion and tolerance. They are already saying this may have been the hands down the best Superbowl halftime performance of all time but you be the judge:

Oh! And about the game itself, the big guys, The New England Patriots won the Falcon 34-28. Tom Brady came out as the MVP with a masterful OT Drive. His team was trailing the Falcons 3-28 after the first half, making the Patriots’ win what is now being called the greatest comeback of Superbowl’s history.

It was James White’s third touchdown that sealed the game or the 6th time champions.

But yeah, that Lady Gaga show though!

