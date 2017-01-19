‘We won’t engage ECOWAS troops’, Gambia’s army chief

Senegalese and Nigerian troops are already at the border of The Gambia as President Yahya Jammeh has refused to vacate office as his tenure ended midnight.

Mauritanian President has also left the country after a last-minute attempt to prevail on Jammeh to relinquish proved abortive.

However, Gambia’s army chief has said his soldiers will not engage ECOWAS troops if they attempt to gain entry into the country.

“We are not going to involve ourselves militarily. This is a political dispute,” Chief of Defence Staff Ousman Badjie said after eating dinner in a tourist district close to the capital Banjul, eyewitnesses told AFP.

“I am not going to involve my soldiers in a stupid fight. I love my men,” he added. “If they (Senegalese) come in, we are here like this,” Badjie said, making a hands up or surrender gesture.

Jammeh has vowed not to leave office after losing the December 1 election to Adama Barrow.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet Thursday to reaffirm its position that Jammeh hands over power.

“If a political solution fails, we will engage,” Senegal army spokesman Colonel Abdou Ndiaye said.

Comments