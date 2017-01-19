Yahya Jammeh’s lawyer flees to Senegal, advises him to step down

Edward Anthony Gomez, lawyer to Gambian dictator, Yahya Jammeh has fled to Senegal, advising Jammeh to hand over power.

Gomez in a letter dated January 17 said he took the decision to flee with his son after being coerced to be part of President Jammeh’s plot to cling to power.

He advised Jammeh to respect the people’s choice and hand over power.

“Everything except God’s kingdom comes to an end. I advocate for a peaceful end, rather than a violent and gruesome end. Please, in the name of the most merciful God, do not allow your legacy to be described as one where ‘the pen of sword dipped in innocent blood writes its history on the rough pages of tyranny

“The general perception is that after midnight on January 18th, 2017, the mandate of President Yaya Jammeh would expire and President-elect, Mr. Adam Barrow, would be sworn in as president in line with the dictates of our constitution. Any attempt to interrupt this ceremony, it is clearly understood, opens The Gambia to attack from ECOWAS forces,” Mr. Gomez wrote.

