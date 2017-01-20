By Roqeebah Cover StoriesJanuary 20, 2017 The YNaija Cover this evening – the 20th of January Read the full stories and analyses here now! - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Comments Tagsdonald trumpYahya JammehYemi OsinbajoYNaija Covers Previous articleBREAKING: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. president Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website You may also like The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today #Inauguration: Full text of Donald Trump’s inaugural speech BREAKING: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th U.S. president Liveblog: All the updates from Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration Just In: One killed as IPOB rally for Trump turns violent “The work begins!” | Trump tweets hours to inauguration Yahya Jammeh sacks his cabinet, says he will govern himself YNaija Analysis: Pres. Buhari’s foreign medical trips are not justifiable Gambian crisis: Over 45,000 people have fled to Senegal – UN Loading...