“You’ll always be part of who I’m…” | Mikel Obi pens emotional departure message to Chelsea fans

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has penned an emotional message to his “Chelsea family” as he leaves the club to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

Obi is expected to earn €8.5m a year in his new club.

In the message posted on his Twitter account on Friday, Obi recounted joining Chelsea as a 19-year-old and how far he had come with the club in ten years.

He relived moments during his stay when the club achieved great feats under different managers.

Speaking to the fans, Obi said, “You brought me into the Chelsea family, you sung my name, and were there with us every step of the way.

“You will always be part of who I am…”

A letter to my Chelsea family. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FhcUyq3iaV — Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) January 6, 2017

