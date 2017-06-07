$2.1bn arms deal: ‘Ex-Air chief’s son forfeits 20 cars’

The son of a former Chief of Air Staff, who is facing trial for $2.1billion arms deal has forfeited 20 exotic cars to the Federal Government, The Nation reports.

According to the newspaper, five properties and over N2billion have been seized from the former Chief of Air Staff.

The Presidential Special Investigative Committee investigating the $2.1bn arms deal is probing Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh; Air Marshal Adesola Amosu and Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar.

A source said the panel chaired by Air Vice Marhsal Jon Ode uncovered the vehicles.

“In the course of the committee’s work, it was discovered that Air Force funds were used to buy 20 choice cars for the son of the ex-Chief of Air Staff. All those involved had no justification for the purchase other than the allegation that the boy was a car freak.

“Air Force cash was also used to buy a house for this son of the ex-Air Chief. All the expensive cars / SUVs and the house have been temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

“This boy has also been recommended for prosecution alongside his father. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is already working on it. I think there is suspicion that the boy has gone underground.

“More than five houses and over N2billion have been seized from the father, who was a Chief of Air Staff under the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan,” the source told The Nation.

The source added that the EFCC is presently working on the committee’s report.

“As a matter of fact, the Ode Committee allowed some of the military officers to be represented by three lawyers where evidence was presented to them, including inflow into some of the accounts used for siphoning Air Force cash.

“At a point, some of these lawyers advised some of those implicated to consider plea bargain. The facts were just overwhelming,” he added.