Profiles of Newly Appointed Security Personnel: Acting Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and Chief of Defence Staff

President Bola Tinubu recently made several appointments to key positions in Nigeria’s security apparatus. Among these appointments are Deputy Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector General of Police, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff.
Profile of Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun
Birth: Kayode Egbetokun was born on September 4, 1964, in the Egbado South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Nigeria.
Education: He holds a B.Sc. (ED) (Hons) degree in Mathematics from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc. in Engineering Analysis from the same university. He also has certifications in Electronic Data Processing and Computer Programming, all from the University of Lagos. Additionally, he obtained a Master’s in Business Administration from Lagos State University, a PGD in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, and a Ph.D. in Peace and Security Studies from Al-hikmah University in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Courses/Conferences Attended: Egbetokun has attended several courses and conferences, including the Close Protection Course in the United Kingdom, Squadron Commander Combat Ops Course at PMF Training College, Advanced Detective Course at Police Staff College Jos, Intermediate Command Course at Police Staff College Jos, Strategic Leadership Course at Police Staff College Jos, and the Global Conference on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats held in Lyon, France, in 2018.
Work Experience: Egbetokun has served in various commands, formations, and departments of the Nigeria Police Force. Some of his notable positions include Chief Security Officer to the Governor of Lagos State, Commander RRS Lagos State Command, CSP Admin Lagos State Command, Area Commander Osogbo in Osun State, Area Commander Gusau in Zamfara State, Commandant Police Training School (PTS) Ikeja Lagos State, Deputy Commandant Police College Ikeja Lagos State, Commissioner of Police Servicom Force Headquarters Abuja, Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) FHQ, Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command, Commissioner of Police Admin Medical Faloma Lagos State, AIG Zone 7 Headquarters Abuja, and DIG Force Criminal Investigations Department, FHQ, Abuja.
Profile of Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja
Early Life: Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja was born on February 28, 1968, in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area, Osun State, Nigeria. He attended Local Authority Teachers College Demonstration School Osogbo and St Charles Grammar School, Osogbo, before joining The Polytechnic, Ibadan. He later enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a member of the 39th Regular Course.
Courses Attended: Lagbaja has completed various military courses throughout his career, including the Company Amphibious Operations Course, Young Officers’ Course, Basic Airborne Course, Advanced Airborne Course, Amphibious Staff Operations Course, Company Commanders’ Course, Battalion Commanders’ Course, Junior Staff Course, Senior Staff Course, Military Observers Course, ECOWAS Standby Force Battalion Command Post Course, and Strategy and Leadership Course.
Command/Staff/Instructional Appointments: He has held several appointments, such as Platoon Commander in the 93 Battalion, Platoon Commander in the 72 Special Forces Battalion, Instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Staff Officer in charge of peacekeeping at the Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and Operations, Staff Officer in charge of training at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Deputy Chief of Staff G1 (Administration) at Headquarters 81 Division, Commanding Officer of 72 Special Forces Battalion Makurdi, Chief of Staff at Headquarters 8 Division, Deputy Chief of Staff G3 (Operations) at Army Headquarters, and Director of Campaign Planning at Army Headquarters.
Profile of Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla
Background: Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla hails from Abia State, Nigeria.
Education: He attended Command Secondary School, Abakaliki, and later joined the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a member of the 33rd Regular Course, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Courses Attended: Ogalla has participated in several professional courses and training programs, including the Submarine Officers’ Qualifying Course, Submarine Commanding Officers’ Course, Naval Intelligence and Watchkeeping School, Junior Staff Course, Senior Staff Course, and National Defence Course at the Canadian Forces College, Toronto, Canada.
Command/Staff Appointments: He has served in various command and staff positions, such as Engineer Officer, Submarine Engineer Officer, Ship Maintenance Officer, Directing Staff, and Assistant Director of Naval Intelligence. Ogalla also commanded several Nigerian Navy vessels, including NNS Kyanwa, NNS Otobo, and NNS Aradu. He was the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command and later the Chief of Training and Operations at Naval Headquarters before his appointment as the Chief of Naval Staff.
Profile of Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar
Early Life: Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar was born on April 22, 1967, in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria.
Education: He attended Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He also holds a Master of Science degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Additionally, he has attended several professional courses, including the Junior Staff Course, Senior Staff Course, National Defence Course, and Aircraft Accident Investigation Course.
Command/Staff Appointments: Abubakar has held various command and staff positions, such as Commander 207 Executive Airlift Group, Commander 57 Base Services Group, Commander 403 Flying Training School, Chief of Staff Headquarters Tactical Air Command, Director of Policy and Plans at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, and Director of Operations at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force. He also served as the Air Component Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Operation DIRAN MIKIYA, among other operational appointments.
Profile of Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa
Personal Information:
- Name: Christopher Gwabin Musa
- Date/Place of Birth: 25 Dec 1967 – Sokoto
- State of Origin/LGA: Kaduna State/Zangon Kataf
- Corps: Infantry
- Member of the 38th Infantry Course Nigerian Defence Army
- Commissioned on 21 September 1991
Civil Educational Background:
- Marafa Danbaba Primary School Sokoto – 1974 – 1978
- Model Primary School Dorowa Road Sokoto – 1978 – 1980
- Vocational Training Centre Gaummi, Sokoto – 1980 – 1981
- Federal Government College Sokoto – 1981 – 1985
- College of Advanced Studies, Zaria – 1985 – 1986
- BSc Hons-(Chn) – Nigerian Defence Academy – 1986 – 1990
- Advanced Diploma in Security Management – University of Lagos – 2007 – 2008
- MSc (Mil Science) International College of Defence Studies-National Defence University Changing – Beijing China – 2012 – 2013
Military/Civil Courses:
- Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of the 38th RC- 21 Sep 1991
- Mechanical Transportation Officers Course – 1992
- Young Officers Course (Infantry) – 1993
- Regimental Signal Officers Course – 1998
- Junior Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji – 2000
- Senior Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji – 2004 – 2005
- Advanced Diploma in Defence and Strategies Course (China) – International College of Defense Studies National Defense University (ICDS-NDU) – ChangPing China – 2013
- MSc (Military Science) – ICDS-BDU (China) – 2013
- National Defence College at ICDS (China) – 2013
- Combined Joint Land Component Commander’s Course on Leadership at the US Army War College – 2017
Appointments Held:
- Platoon Commander at 192 Bn – 1991
- Intelligence Officer at 192 Bn – 1993 – 1994
- Administrative Officer at 2 Div Camp (Garrison) – 1995 – 1999
- Pioneer Adjutant 195 Bn – 2000
- Operations Officer – NIBATT 8 UNAMSIL – 2001 – 2002
- 195 Bn 2ic – 2002 – 2003
- 149 Bn 2ic – 2005 – 2006
- General Staff Officer 1 Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division 2006 – 2007
- Commanding Officer 73 Bn – 2007 – 2009
- Assistant Director Operational Requirement at Department of Army Policy and Plans – 2009 – 2011
- Infantry Representative/Member Training Team at HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps – 2011 – 2012
- Deputy Chief of Staff Training/Operations at HQ Infantry Centre and Corps – 2013 – 2014
- Chief of Staff at HQ 2 Division – 2014 – 2015
- Commandant Depot Nigerian Army – 2015 – 2017
- Principal Staff Officer (Combat Arms) at Army HQ Department of Projects and Programmes – 2017
- Pioneer Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Ltd – 2017
- Commander 82 Division Task Force Brigade OP LAST HOLD in the North East – 2018
- Commander Sector 3 OP LAFIYA DOLE – 2019
- Comd Sect 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Region – 2019
- Chief of General Duties TRADOC – 2019 – 2020
- Director Campaign Planning AHQ DATOPs – 2020
- Director Training AHQ-DATOPs – 2020
- Senior Research Fellow, Nigerian Army Research Centre – 2021
- Theatre Comd JTF (NE) Op HADIN KAI – 2021 till date
Operations Attended:
- OP MESA
- OP SECOND HEAVEN
- OP FOCUS RELIEF, (Joint Training/Ops with the US Troops) – 2000
- United Nation Mission in Sierra Leone – 2001 – 2002
- OP HAKURI – 2002 – 2003
- OP SAFE CONDUCT – 2007
- OP RESTORE HOPE – 2007 – 2008
- OP SAFE CONDUCT – 2015
- OP AYAM APATUMEH – 2018
- OP LAST HOLD – 2018
- OP LAFIYA DOLE – 2019
- Multi-National Joint Task Force Lake Chad – 2019
- OP KANTANA JIMLAM – 2020
- JTF (NE) Op HADIN KAI – 2021 till date
Honours/Awards:
- BSc Hons (Chn) NDA – 1990
- UNAMSIL Medal – 2002
- Passed Staff Course (psc) – 2004 – 2005
- Forces Service Star – 2003
- Meritorious Service Star – 2009
- Distinguished Service Star – 2015
- Member Nigerian Institute of Management – 2008
- Advanced Diploma in Security Management at Unilag – 2008
- Member Nigerian Institute of Industrial Security – 2008
- General Operation Medal – 2009
- Command Medal (CO 73 Bn) – 2009
- Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award – 2009
- Silver Jubilee Medal – 2010
- Meritorious Service – 2012
- Fellow-NDU (ICDS-NDU)-ChangPing China – 2013
- Masters in Military Science at the ICDS-NDU China – 2013
- Diploma in Defense and Strategy ICDS-NDU China – 2013
- Centenary Medal – 2014
- Distinguished Service Star – 2016
- Training Support Medal – 2017
- OP LAST HOLD Medal – 2018
- OP LAFIYA DOLE Medal – 2019
- MNJTF Medal – 2021
- Grand Service Star (GSS) – 21 Sep 21
- Field Commander Medal of Honour (FCMH) – Jun 21 – till date
- Operation HADIN KAI Medal (OPHK) – Jun 21 – till date
