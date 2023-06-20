Profiles of Newly Appointed Security Personnel: Acting Inspector General of Police, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and Chief of Defence Staff

President Bola Tinubu recently made several appointments to key positions in Nigeria’s security apparatus. Among these appointments are Deputy Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun as the Acting Inspector General of Police, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff.

Profile of Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

Birth: Kayode Egbetokun was born on September 4, 1964, in the Egbado South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Nigeria.

Education: He holds a B.Sc. (ED) (Hons) degree in Mathematics from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc. in Engineering Analysis from the same university. He also has certifications in Electronic Data Processing and Computer Programming, all from the University of Lagos. Additionally, he obtained a Master’s in Business Administration from Lagos State University, a PGD in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, and a Ph.D. in Peace and Security Studies from Al-hikmah University in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Courses/Conferences Attended: Egbetokun has attended several courses and conferences, including the Close Protection Course in the United Kingdom, Squadron Commander Combat Ops Course at PMF Training College, Advanced Detective Course at Police Staff College Jos, Intermediate Command Course at Police Staff College Jos, Strategic Leadership Course at Police Staff College Jos, and the Global Conference on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats held in Lyon, France, in 2018.

Work Experience: Egbetokun has served in various commands, formations, and departments of the Nigeria Police Force. Some of his notable positions include Chief Security Officer to the Governor of Lagos State, Commander RRS Lagos State Command, CSP Admin Lagos State Command, Area Commander Osogbo in Osun State, Area Commander Gusau in Zamfara State, Commandant Police Training School (PTS) Ikeja Lagos State, Deputy Commandant Police College Ikeja Lagos State, Commissioner of Police Servicom Force Headquarters Abuja, Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) FHQ, Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command, Commissioner of Police Admin Medical Faloma Lagos State, AIG Zone 7 Headquarters Abuja, and DIG Force Criminal Investigations Department, FHQ, Abuja.

Profile of Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja

Early Life: Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja was born on February 28, 1968, in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area, Osun State, Nigeria. He attended Local Authority Teachers College Demonstration School Osogbo and St Charles Grammar School, Osogbo, before joining The Polytechnic, Ibadan. He later enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Courses Attended: Lagbaja has completed various military courses throughout his career, including the Company Amphibious Operations Course, Young Officers’ Course, Basic Airborne Course, Advanced Airborne Course, Amphibious Staff Operations Course, Company Commanders’ Course, Battalion Commanders’ Course, Junior Staff Course, Senior Staff Course, Military Observers Course, ECOWAS Standby Force Battalion Command Post Course, and Strategy and Leadership Course.

Command/Staff/Instructional Appointments: He has held several appointments, such as Platoon Commander in the 93 Battalion, Platoon Commander in the 72 Special Forces Battalion, Instructor at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Staff Officer in charge of peacekeeping at the Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and Operations, Staff Officer in charge of training at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Deputy Chief of Staff G1 (Administration) at Headquarters 81 Division, Commanding Officer of 72 Special Forces Battalion Makurdi, Chief of Staff at Headquarters 8 Division, Deputy Chief of Staff G3 (Operations) at Army Headquarters, and Director of Campaign Planning at Army Headquarters.

Profile of Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla

Background: Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla hails from Abia State, Nigeria.

Education: He attended Command Secondary School, Abakaliki, and later joined the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a member of the 33rd Regular Course, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Courses Attended: Ogalla has participated in several professional courses and training programs, including the Submarine Officers’ Qualifying Course, Submarine Commanding Officers’ Course, Naval Intelligence and Watchkeeping School, Junior Staff Course, Senior Staff Course, and National Defence Course at the Canadian Forces College, Toronto, Canada.

Command/Staff Appointments: He has served in various command and staff positions, such as Engineer Officer, Submarine Engineer Officer, Ship Maintenance Officer, Directing Staff, and Assistant Director of Naval Intelligence. Ogalla also commanded several Nigerian Navy vessels, including NNS Kyanwa, NNS Otobo, and NNS Aradu. He was the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command and later the Chief of Training and Operations at Naval Headquarters before his appointment as the Chief of Naval Staff.

Profile of Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar

Early Life: Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar was born on April 22, 1967, in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria.

Education: He attended Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He also holds a Master of Science degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Additionally, he has attended several professional courses, including the Junior Staff Course, Senior Staff Course, National Defence Course, and Aircraft Accident Investigation Course.

Command/Staff Appointments: Abubakar has held various command and staff positions, such as Commander 207 Executive Airlift Group, Commander 57 Base Services Group, Commander 403 Flying Training School, Chief of Staff Headquarters Tactical Air Command, Director of Policy and Plans at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, and Director of Operations at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force. He also served as the Air Component Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Operation DIRAN MIKIYA, among other operational appointments.

Profile of Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa

Personal Information:

Name: Christopher Gwabin Musa Date/Place of Birth: 25 Dec 1967 – Sokoto State of Origin/LGA: Kaduna State/Zangon Kataf Corps: Infantry Member of the 38th Infantry Course Nigerian Defence Army Commissioned on 21 September 1991

Civil Educational Background:

Marafa Danbaba Primary School Sokoto – 1974 – 1978

Model Primary School Dorowa Road Sokoto – 1978 – 1980

Vocational Training Centre Gaummi, Sokoto – 1980 – 1981

Federal Government College Sokoto – 1981 – 1985

College of Advanced Studies, Zaria – 1985 – 1986

BSc Hons-(Chn) – Nigerian Defence Academy – 1986 – 1990

Advanced Diploma in Security Management – University of Lagos – 2007 – 2008

MSc (Mil Science) International College of Defence Studies-National Defence University Changing – Beijing China – 2012 – 2013

Military/Civil Courses:

Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of the 38th RC- 21 Sep 1991

Mechanical Transportation Officers Course – 1992

Young Officers Course (Infantry) – 1993

Regimental Signal Officers Course – 1998

Junior Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji – 2000

Senior Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji – 2004 – 2005

Advanced Diploma in Defence and Strategies Course (China) – International College of Defense Studies National Defense University (ICDS-NDU) – ChangPing China – 2013

MSc (Military Science) – ICDS-BDU (China) – 2013

National Defence College at ICDS (China) – 2013

Combined Joint Land Component Commander’s Course on Leadership at the US Army War College – 2017

Appointments Held:

Platoon Commander at 192 Bn – 1991

Intelligence Officer at 192 Bn – 1993 – 1994

Administrative Officer at 2 Div Camp (Garrison) – 1995 – 1999

Pioneer Adjutant 195 Bn – 2000

Operations Officer – NIBATT 8 UNAMSIL – 2001 – 2002

195 Bn 2ic – 2002 – 2003

149 Bn 2ic – 2005 – 2006

General Staff Officer 1 Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division 2006 – 2007

Commanding Officer 73 Bn – 2007 – 2009

Assistant Director Operational Requirement at Department of Army Policy and Plans – 2009 – 2011

Infantry Representative/Member Training Team at HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps – 2011 – 2012

Deputy Chief of Staff Training/Operations at HQ Infantry Centre and Corps – 2013 – 2014

Chief of Staff at HQ 2 Division – 2014 – 2015

Commandant Depot Nigerian Army – 2015 – 2017

Principal Staff Officer (Combat Arms) at Army HQ Department of Projects and Programmes – 2017

Pioneer Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Ltd – 2017

Commander 82 Division Task Force Brigade OP LAST HOLD in the North East – 2018

Commander Sector 3 OP LAFIYA DOLE – 2019

Comd Sect 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Region – 2019

Chief of General Duties TRADOC – 2019 – 2020

Director Campaign Planning AHQ DATOPs – 2020

Director Training AHQ-DATOPs – 2020

Senior Research Fellow, Nigerian Army Research Centre – 2021

Theatre Comd JTF (NE) Op HADIN KAI – 2021 till date

Operations Attended:

OP MESA

OP SECOND HEAVEN

OP FOCUS RELIEF, (Joint Training/Ops with the US Troops) – 2000

United Nation Mission in Sierra Leone – 2001 – 2002

OP HAKURI – 2002 – 2003

OP SAFE CONDUCT – 2007

OP RESTORE HOPE – 2007 – 2008

OP SAFE CONDUCT – 2015

OP AYAM APATUMEH – 2018

OP LAST HOLD – 2018

OP LAFIYA DOLE – 2019

Multi-National Joint Task Force Lake Chad – 2019

OP KANTANA JIMLAM – 2020

JTF (NE) Op HADIN KAI – 2021 till date

Honours/Awards: