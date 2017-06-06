‘$2.1bn arms deal panel members granted security protection’

Members of the Special Investigative Panel on Arms Procurement have been granted security details, The Nation reports.

The decision reportedly followed the death of a member, Rear Admiral T.D. Ikoli under suspicious circumstances.

The panel was probing the $2.1 billion arms procurement from 2007 to 2015.

It had investigated the purchase of arms in the Army and the Air Force.

Three members of the panel have reportedly been attacked in the past.

Panel Chairman Air Vice Marshal JON Ode narrowly escaped being ambushed by a 12-man gang in two separate vehicles. The wife of another member (a retired Major-General) narrowly escaped being abducted.

A source said: “Right from the start of the probe, JON Ode Panel members were being threatened but they defied the intimidation to complete their assignments

“Some of those involved in the $2.1b arms scandal were associates, colleagues, junior officers and students of members of the panel. But they refused to be swayed by personal ties in doing their job.

“But there had been obvious security threats against the panel members by some of those implicated and their fronts.

“Ikoli’s death shattered panel members who did not bother initially to ask for protection.”

It was gathered that the government directed that police and military security be provided in the homes of the members.

Another source added: “The Presidency has directed that adequate security measures be put in place for AVM JON Ode members’ panel following intelligence reports on threats to their lives.

“The government also took the steps in view of the way corruption is fighting back and the high-level risk taken by members of the panel against their colleagues and course mates.

“We now have some level of police and military presence in the homes of the members of the panel. I will not go into details on this.”