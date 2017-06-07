The YNaija Tracklist: $2.1bn arms deal: ‘Ex-Air chief’s son forfeits 20 cars’ | Stealing public funds too easy, recovery difficult – Adeosun | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

$2.1bn arms deal: ‘Ex-Air chief’s son forfeits 20 cars’ – YNaija

Sambo was aware of my contact with Boko Haram – Ndume – YNaija

Stealing public funds too easy, recovery difficult – Adeosun – YNaija

Kicking Igbos out of the North will have grave consequences – Fani-Kayode – YNaija

Niger Delta, Ijaw not part of Biafra | Ijaw youth tells MASSOB – YNaija

Biafra TV, B’Haram radio broadcasting illegally–NBC – Punch

Kanu Not Demanding Secession —Nwabueze – Vanguard

Forex users dump BDCs as naira/dollar rates converge – The Nation

FG to build $1bn ICT Company — Osinbajo – Daily Trust

Trump urges Gulf unity in call to Saudis – BBC