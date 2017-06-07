Kicking Igbos out of the North will have grave consequences – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said violence against Igbos in the North will have “grave consequences”.

Fani-Kayide said this on Twitter while reacting to a threat towards Igbos by some Northern Coalition Groups.

He said the Middle Belt and the South will stand against any oppression of Igbos in the North.

He said: “Threatening the Igbo and kicking them out of the north won’t help.This time round the Middle Belt and the whole south will stand with them.

“We want peace by restructuring and not violence. Unleashing genocide against the Igbo or anyone else in north will have grave consequences,” he added.

Recall that that a coalition of Northern Youth Groups tagged, “The Kaduna Declaration” had given all Igbos residing in any part of Northern Nigeria three months to leave.

They had described them as “uncultured and ungrateful”.