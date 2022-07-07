2023 won’t be based on ‘my turn’, ethnicity, religion — Peter Obi; Funke Akindele might be Lagos PDP’s deputy governorship candidate

2023 won’t be based on ‘my turn’, ethnicity, religion — Peter Obi

Alleged Fraud: Ebonyi PDP suspends deputy chair, legal adviser, others

Funke Akindele might be Lagos PDP’s deputy governorship candidate

More than 6,000 monkeypox cases reported globally as WHO calls for emergency meeting

443 prisoners at large after Abuja Prison attack, including Boko Haram Terrorists

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t’t miss:

2023 won’t be based on ‘my turn’, ethnicity, religion — Peter Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has said the 2023 elections won’t be based on my turn, ethnicity, or religion.

He said this while answering questions on Arise Tv Morning Show.

“This election will not be based on ‘my turn’, ethnicity, and religion. It will be based on a Nigerian agenda to save this Nigeria. Nigeria is in a coma, and it needs a specialist, and that is why I’m offering to save its life or it will die. I’m appealing to people to vote to save Nigeria, and to save Nigeria is to hire the best.”

He added that Nigerians needed to choose wisely during the next presidential elections, someone who would be able to direct the country’s affairs.

He said: “Nigeria is in a coma and needs an expert to save it. I am appealing to Nigerians to vote for me as the best man for the job and not because of primitive consideration. I don’t want Nigerians to vote for me because I am from the South or on a regional basis. I want Nigerians to vote for me based on competence and what I can offer.”

Alleged Fraud: Ebonyi PDP orders arrest of deputy chair, legal adviser, others

Following alleged fraud of over 52 million Naira diverted from the state party’s access bank account, the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State led by Mr. Tochukwu Okorie has suspended the Legal Adviser of the party in the state, Mudi Erhebede; the Deputy Chairman, Ifeanyi Nworie; the Publicity Secretary, Chika Nwoba; and the Youth Leader, Obinna Itachi.

The Chairman, Okorie, stated this during a press conference at the party’s Secretariat located on Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway, Abakaliki, the state capital, on Tuesday, following that the party has ordered the immediate arrest of all those involved in said infraction.

“We have pieces of evidence on how Silas Onu fraudulently withdrew over N50 million from the party’s Access Bank account. He did it with one of the staff of the bank and we have directed for the arrest of Silas Onu and those he shared the money with.

“They shared it N10 million each among themselves. They did it and turned back to allege the contrary against us. This is broad-day robbery and we won’t take it,” Okorie said.

Funke Akindele might be Lagos PDP’s deputy governorship candidate

We still await an official announcement but according to multiple sources close to the governorship aspirant from Lagos PDP, popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele, has been selected as running mate for the 2023 governorship race in Lagos state under the auspices of the People Democratic Party.

Ms. Akindele was reported to have beaten out five contenders for this position. They included Ms Akindele; former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA, and Engr. Teslim Balogun.

A picture of Jandor and Akindele had since gone viral suggesting the Nollywood actress has been chosen as the candidate.

But there was serious resistance from some stakeholders of the party which led to the delay in finalizing the selection of the running mate.

A source close to the governorship candidate confirmed the selection of Akindele but added, “it has not been announced officially.”

Jandor, the governorship aspirant has however come forward to dismiss the claims that made rounds on social media stating,

“I haven’t chosen nor announced Funke Akindele as my running mate.”

“However, that stage will come in due course when an official public announcement will be made.”

More than 6,000 monkeypox cases reported globally as WHO calls for emergency meeting

More than 6,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 58 countries in the current outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

The UN agency will reconvene a meeting of the committee that will advise on declaring the outbreak a global health emergency, the WHO’s highest level of alert, in the week beginning July 18 or sooner, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference from Geneva.

At its previous meeting on June 27, the committee decided that the outbreak, which has seen cases rising both in the African countries where it usually spreads and globally, was not yet a health emergency.

“I continue to be concerned by the scale and spread of the virus across the world,” Tedros said, adding that a lack of testing meant that there were likely many more cases going unreported.

Around 80 percent of cases are in Europe, he said.

Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading worldwide since early May.

The fatality rate in previous outbreaks of the strain currently spreading has been around one percent.

443 prisoners at large after Abuja Prison attack, including Boko Haram Terrorists

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Facility, Mr. Umar Abukar, on Wednesday, gave more details on the Abuja Prison attack.

According to him, 443 prisoners are now at large following the attack.

He said one security official (a member of the civil defense, NSCDC) and four inmates were killed in the Tuesday night attack.

“A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack. As of the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 443 inmates are still at large, 4 inmates are dead and 16 inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the moment. However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates,” Mr Abubakar wrote in a statement sent to journalists.

“As at the time of the attack on the Kuje facility, we have 38 military personnel on the ground in addition to the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Civil Defence, DSS, and our Armed Squad,” Mr. Abubakar wrote.

He also said the suspended former police commissioner, Abba Kyari, who was detained at the prison “did not escape.”

Mr. Kyari and other VIPs at the facility are safe and accounted for, Mr. Abubakar said