Defence minister says all 64 Boko Haram suspects escaped from Kuje prison

Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence, says all Boko Haram suspects in Kuje prison in the federal capital territory (FCT) escaped.

The minister spoke on Wednesday at a media briefing at the facility in Abuja, as gunmen had attacked the prison with explosives on Tuesday night.

Shuaib Belgore, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, had said the assailants came to the prison “very prepared” with explosives.

Magashi said the attackers are Boko Haram insurgents and 64 of its members who were inmates in the facility cannot be found.

“What actually happened, they came in their numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to set the kind of inmates they released,” he said.

“We are trying to see what we can do to see that all escapes within the prison accommodation are brought back to the prison yard.

“About 994 inmates, we have about 600 already inside now. Many people are being recaptured. The people who came to do this from the records belong to a particular group, from all indicators they are Boko haram.

“Presently we could not locate any of them. Currently, they are about 64 of them as inmates and we could not locate them.”

Security operatives are currently on a search and rescue mission with support from the air force to retake the inmates at large.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija July 5, 2022

US court postpones sentencing of Hushpuppi, again

A United States Central District Court in California has postponed the sentencing of Nigerian fraudster Ramon Abass known as Hushpuppi ...

YNaija July 4, 2022

Lagos govt. shuts down Redeemer’s school over death of 5-year-old pupil 

Following the death of a five-year-old pupil, Chidera Eze, during a swimming lesson in May 2022, the Lagos Ministry of ...

YNaija July 1, 2022

More Nigerians can now register as INEC officially extends voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed its electoral officers to continue with its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide. It officially ...

YNaija Today June 30, 2022

Bandits kill 13 soldiers, kidnap Chinese workers in Niger State

Bandits have attacked a mining site in Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State and have ...

YNaija June 29, 2022

R. Kelly given 30 years in jail for sex crimes

US singer, Robert Sylvester Kelly, known as R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his ...

YNaija June 23, 2022

Ike Ekweremadu, wife, arrested for conspiring to harvest child’s organs

Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu have been arrested and charged for bringing a child to the UK ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail