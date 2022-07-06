Wizkid sets new record for fourth Billboard Hot 100 Entry; Tems spends 9th week on chart

International Afrobeat superstar Wizkid AKA ‘Starboy’ has recorded his fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry with Chris Brown’s ‘Call Me Everyday’ which debuted at number 74 on the chart. This is the most entry into the Billboard Hot 100 by any African artist.

His first entry was for Drake’s hit single “One Dance” which peaked at number one and spent 36 weeks on the chart; Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl which reached number 76; award-winning hit song “Essence” featuring Tems and Justin Beiber which spent 35 weeks on the chart and peaked at number 9.

“Call Me Everyday” also occupies the No.1 spot on US R&B/Soul Apple Music Chart and the No.8 spot on the Apple Music US Top Songs Chart, making it the third song credited to Wizkid to hold a position in the top 10 of the Apple Music chart.

Tems is doing well herself, retaining the top five spot after a nine-week run on the Hot 100.

Future had collaborated with Drake and Tems for ‘Wait For You’, a track from his ninth album ‘I Never Liked You’.

As of July 6, ‘Wait For You’ is still ranking in fourth place, having earlier peaked at number one.

The song samples ‘Higher’, a track from Tem’s debut EP ‘For Broken Ears’ released in 2020.

Future, Drake, and Tems wrote ‘Wait For You’ with the producers FnZ (Finatik and Zac) and ATL Jacob.

