Rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem is unwell, asking for prayers￼

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed he’s been diagnosed with kidney failure as he seeks prayers and good wishes from Nigerians.

Abdulkareem’s management Wednesday, released an official statement via his Instagram page informing the music star’s travails while sincerely coveting prayers from all.

According to the statement titled: “ASKING FOR YOUR PRAYERS FOR EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM!” the rapper, 48, is undergoing dialysis in a hospital in Lagos with the transplant date fixed for end of the month adding that the donor is a family member.

The spokeman, Hon. Myke Pam noted they will keep the public abreast of the development noting that the ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ singer is taking the situation in good fate, praying he comes out of this to ‘blaze up the musical stage again in due course.’

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Hip Hop Czar, Social Crusader and Rights Activist, Eedris Abdulkareem of “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” fame needs the sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans around the world in this hours of his travails.

“The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed of kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member).

“Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face this challenging times.

“It’s pertinent to add here that thankfully, Eedris is full of life and in high spirit as he is bustling to go. Definitely, he’s going to come out of this and blaze up the musical stage again in due course. Actually, his spirit emboldens us.

“We shall be updating you as we continue with this life saving process. May God continue to bless, protect and abide with us all…Amen.”