President Buhari’s advanced team attacked by bandits, 2 injured.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that a convoy of cars carrying the advance team of security guards, as well as protocol and media officers ahead of the President’s trip to Daura for Sallah came under attack near Dutsinma in Katsina.

He said, “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police, and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered.

“All the other personnel, staff, and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

This is not the first time bandits are successfully defying the authority and office of the President.

Besides the marauding terrorists across the President’s state, they have pointedly attacked those close to him.

In September 2020, a 33-year-old operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Sadiq Abdullahi Bindawa, was kidnapped by gunmen in Katsina.

Earlier, in 2019, the District Head of President Buhari’s Daura, Mallam Musa Umar, was kidnapped.

The latest attacks on the president’s convoy show the dilapidated state of security in the country.

