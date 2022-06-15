30 fraudsters picked up by the EFCC and you wonder how many more

In a statement, Wednesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Command, says it has arrested 30 internet fraud suspects in Abuja.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Lugbe and Kubwa, “following credible intelligence on their alleged internet fraud activities.”

The statement listed the suspects to include: Obazee Destiny, Oloton Kenneth, Emmanuel Patrick, Cobirevwhe Lucky, Wisdom Chinedu Okeke, Emmanuel Obiajulu Okafor, Chime Gabriel, Uchime Gabriel, Usenbor Aghosa Austin, Precious Osayi, Salman Abdullahi, Iseri Ochuko and Okafor Emeka.

Others are Usehbor Eghosa Auhin, Chime Gabriel Onyebuchi, Amas Randy Ehingiator, Osabee Jerry Olabor, Wisdom Usenbor, Etaga Uyuoma, Perokri Destiny, Chime Stephen, Eneome Daniel, Eneh Chukwuemeka, Kennet Okoduwa, Eze Nwaennezie Samuel, Igbinomwanhia Esosa, Igbinomwanhia Miracle, Olajiar Victor, Ekeainya Confidence, Akpa Anthony Somtochukwu and Abubakar Mohammed.

The corruption agency says the suspects will be charged as soon as the investigation is done.

Items recovered from them include Mercedes Benz, Lexus and Toyota cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

In a separate statement, the EFCC says it arraigned Adamu Abdullahi and Raymond Ishaya before Justice Musa Mustapha of Borno High Court on a separate count of criminal misappropriation and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of Six Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (₦6,450,000.00).

Internet fraud in Nigeria

Internet fraudsters are everywhere these days, and teens have joined the unfortunate trend. The usual excuse is poverty, and armed with sophisticated gadgets, they continue to crawl the cyberspace looking for their next victim.

Other excuses are unfavourable economic conditions including unemployment, and an ambition to get rich quick to fight the system.

These young Nigerians, who are technology-savvy, belong to the generation that has witnessed some of the worst plunder of Nigeria`s commonwealth.

“We wan chop our own too.”

In some instances, these fraudsters reference the slavery and colonisation period as a yardstick to ‘get back at those who have, and continue to, loot our resources.’

There are other inspirations, including showbiz by famous names, and a desire to be part of a system that celebrates wealth, notwithstanding the circumstances of its acquisition.

The campaign to rid Nigeria of internet fraudsters promises to be a long one not only because internet fraud is lucrative, but also because the system has been rigged against young people and because families values are almost dead.

EFCC can lead the way, but how far can it go?