340 convictions secured in 6 months – EFCC

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has said that the EFCC has secured three hundred and forty (340) convictions for various offences within the last six months.

Magu, who was represented by the Agency’s secretary, Emmanuel Adegboyega, disclosed this on Tuesday, in Abuja, The Nation reports.

Adegboyega, also debunked claims that the EFCC recorded only few convictions in its operations, noting that the anti-graft agency had recorded more convictions than any other sister agencies in the country.

According to him, the EFCC had a robust platform in collaboration with Interpol to track down corrupt persons.

He therefore called for cooperation among anti-graft agencies in the country.