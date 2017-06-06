George Clooney and wife, Amal welcome twins

CANNES, FRANCE - 2016/05/12: Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the screening of 'Money Monster' at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hollywood actor and director, George Clooney and his wife, Amal have welcomed their twin babies, Ella and Alexander.

The twins – boy and girl – were reportedly birthed on Tuesday morning and are the couple’s first children.

In a statement published by People Magazine, George Clooney’s rep said “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days“.

59-year-old George Clooney married international human rights lawyer and activist, Amal in Venice in 2014.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Beyonce is redefining maternity fashion | 10 looks that confirm she’s the queen of pregnancy plus all else

Entertainment Roundup: Tiwa Savage attends DJ Khaled’s album party, George Clooney and wife Amal expecting twins | More stories

The internet has no chill… see 15 hilarious Beyonce pregnancy memes