George Clooney and wife, Amal welcome twins

Hollywood actor and director, George Clooney and his wife, Amal have welcomed their twin babies, Ella and Alexander.

The twins – boy and girl – were reportedly birthed on Tuesday morning and are the couple’s first children.

In a statement published by People Magazine, George Clooney’s rep said “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days“.

59-year-old George Clooney married international human rights lawyer and activist, Amal in Venice in 2014.