Police reportedly arrest 4 suspects with 4,555 National Identity Cards

The Cross River command of the Nigerian Police have, on Monday, arrested four suspected thieves for the unlawful possession of 4,555 National Identity cards

21 others, The Nation reports, have also been arrested for various offences.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said this in Calabar on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen.

Inuwa said the suspects were arrested by personnel of the Police Command in Cross on May 19. “Upon interrogation, the four suspects confessed that one Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff gave the cards to them. “All the four suspects confessed to the crime and investigation is on-going in order to arrest the alleged INEC staff,” he said. “On May 2, our men arrested three suspected armed robbers who had robbed Solomon Alfred of his N380,000 and his three mobile phones. “Also on May 13, our men arrested a student of the University of Calabar for being in possession of fake currencies. “During interrogation, the suspect claimed that a friend of his that resides at Uyo gave him the fake currencies. “Investigation is on-going to unravel the truth of the matter and arrest his accomplices to ascertain the source/distributor of these fake currencies,” he added. The police also arrested three suspected manufacturers of firearms on May 19, Inuwa said. He al so said the police recovered five locally made pistols; six locally made single barrel guns, one locally made single barrel long gun, among others. “During the period under review, the state police command has arrested 25 suspects for various offences. “We recovered five AK 47 rifles, seven magazines and 200 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one battle axe, eight live cartridges, among others,” he said.