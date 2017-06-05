5 takeaways from Ariana Grande’s #OneLoveManchesterConcert

Twenty-three-year-old Ariana Grande hosted a #OneLoveManchesterConcert. This concert was a fundraiser for the Manchester bombing which also happened in her earlier scheduled concert. The attacker was Salman Ramadan Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton, who detonated a shrapnel-laden homemade bomb at the exit of the arena after the show. Twenty-three adults and children were killed, including Abedi, and 119 were injured, 23 critically.

Abedi was initially suspected of working within a terrorist network, and various people were arrested in connection with the incident. Police later said they believed he had acted largely alone. While the whole of Manchester was united with the two football rivals in the town, Manchester United and Manchester City came together to set up a fund and donate to the victims, Ariana Grande was the subject of some distasteful jokes and the butt of Piers Morgan’s stupidity.

The #OneLoveManchesterConcert boasted a new star-studded line up with Liam Gallagher, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Marcus Mumford, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Imogen Heap, Pharrell Williams and Robbie Williams while boasting an impressive turnout of 50,000 attendees at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, and aired live on BBC One in the UK.

A beauty in its own right, here’s the special take away for you.

1. Miley Cyrus is back: Miley seemed to have lost her way with the ‘cultural appropriation’ and the twerking and all of the other Miley things that Miley did. But Miley seems to have found her way and musical Miley is the genius she has always been. Now out of the public eye and in a beautiful relationship, Miley is responsible and purposeful with her music and artistry. Her lyrics have improved and evolved and she has mastered her genre.

2. Nigerians need to learn to separate emotions from the facts of an event: Ariana Grande performed some dance tracks in her album – the first concert was supposed to promote her album and while that was not the atmosphere of the concert, she moved on to giving a concert worthy performance. Because, the artistry is more, a lot more than what is happening. The average Nigerian would have castigated her for the choice of her discography.

3. We must never cower in the face of terrorism: Terrorism has plagued so many places in recent times – with the Chibok girls, the consistent bombings in Northern Nigeria, Aleppo and very recently, London the world seems to be on a red alert. While we wait and wait for the governments to tighten security, we must all have great moods moving forward. Life is hard already and it’s the little things, the little smiles and happiness we are able to radiate that will make the world keep ticking.

4. Piers Morgan is a phallus, not the ready type, the old wrinkly one: Former CNN anchor and previously revered journalist is a headass. After criticising the twenty-three-year-old singer for leaving the country after the bombing, he came back to give a disgusting substitute to an apology not exactly saying he was sorry for his comments. After so many polarising comments about feminism and women’s rights, he forced his way into the conversations.

5. Two million Pounds raised: The people of England came together and raised money, led by the American Ariana Grande and other American musicians in the concert. A united front to raise funds for relief for the families and the affected city. The money raised says a lot about the humanity of the people of England.

Nigerians ought to look both inwardly and outwardly by promising to stand united especially as we all share a future together against inequality, against bigotry, against extremism and furthermore, stand together to choose better leaders for ourselves.