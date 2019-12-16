5 Things that Should Matter Today: EFCC marks properties of convicted ex-Abia governor Orji Uzor Kalu

The EFCC, on Saturday, December 14th, marked properties belonging to former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu. In a statement released, the antigraft agency says the marking is to ensure that the properties are not dissipated, following the December 5th 2019 order of Justice Muhammed Idris sitting at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos that Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, be wound up and all assets forfeited to the Federal Government.

 

Check out Timaya and Falz’s video for Win 

CAN demands Tanko’s debut removal as Chief Justice of Nigeria 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad’s call for the amendment of the constitution to accomodate more aspects of the Shari’a law.

Recall that Tanko urged academics to champion the cause of redesigning the methods of teaching Shari’a law, while pointing out that implementation of his suggestions would be more feasible if universities give the Shari’a law its own faculty.

Check out Kizz Daniel’s new single Jaho

FG bans former CJN Walter Onnoghen from travelling, seizes his passport

Walter Onnoghen, the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria has been barred from travelling out of the country by the President Buhari.

Onnoghen was convicted for not declaring his assets by the Code of Conduct Tribunal in April. According to reports, an internal report issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service stated that Onnoghen, his wife and daughter were attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana when they were accosted by immigration officers.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor December 15, 2019

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Op-Ed Editor December 13, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo December 13, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Naira Marley’s trial adjourned till February 27 and 28

Naira Marley who has been standing trial over an alleged criminal conspiracy and credit card fraud will be rearraigned by ...

Bernard Dayo December 12, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Anthony Joshua to present world championship belts to President Buhari

World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will soon present his belts to President Buhari, a presidential aide disclosed on Wednesday ...

Op-Ed Editor December 11, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo December 11, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Naira Marley’s debut EP ‘LOL’ is out December 18th

Naira Marley has just recently announced the release date of his debut EP, ‘LOL’, out December 18th “LOL” EP out ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail