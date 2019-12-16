5 Things that Should Matter Today: EFCC marks properties of convicted ex-Abia governor Orji Uzor Kalu

The EFCC, on Saturday, December 14th, marked properties belonging to former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu. In a statement released, the antigraft agency says the marking is to ensure that the properties are not dissipated, following the December 5th 2019 order of Justice Muhammed Idris sitting at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos that Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, be wound up and all assets forfeited to the Federal Government.

CAN demands Tanko’s debut removal as Chief Justice of Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reacted to Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad’s call for the amendment of the constitution to accomodate more aspects of the Shari’a law.

Recall that Tanko urged academics to champion the cause of redesigning the methods of teaching Shari’a law, while pointing out that implementation of his suggestions would be more feasible if universities give the Shari’a law its own faculty.

FG bans former CJN Walter Onnoghen from travelling, seizes his passport

Walter Onnoghen, the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria has been barred from travelling out of the country by the President Buhari.

Onnoghen was convicted for not declaring his assets by the Code of Conduct Tribunal in April. According to reports, an internal report issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service stated that Onnoghen, his wife and daughter were attempting to travel to Accra, Ghana when they were accosted by immigration officers.