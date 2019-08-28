5 Things that Should Matter Today: Inspired by the Ebola outbreak in Lagos, ”93 Days” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The 2016 Steve Gukas movie 93 Days, which tells the story of the first Ebola outbreak in Lagos in 2014 and how medical professionals risked their lives to prevent the spread of the virus, is now available on streaming service Amazon Prime Video. Importantly, the movie captures the life and final moments of the late Dr. Ameyo Adadevoh, played by the brilliant Bimbo Akintola. Others include Charles Okafor, Somekhele Iyamah, Danny Glover and Gideon Okeke.

Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video has been stocking up on Nollywood offerings lately, even with their still-growing content library on Nollywood movie. Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys was recently added to the platform. Many still don’t know who Dr. Adadevoh is, and showing this movie on a global platform will bring the story to closer to audiences around the world.

Asa now has a video for ”Good Thing”!

Off her forthcoming album Asa has released the visuals for Good Thing, which explores self-love. Watch it and be blessed.

Presidency clarifies reports on President Buhari’s trip to Japan

The Presidency on Tuesday released a statement to clarify some of the reports concerning the trip of President Muhammadu Buhari to Tokyo. Some of the reports claimed that President Buhari was not in Tokyo, while some said he was going to be molested by some people. Read the statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina here.

Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo becomes Africa’s fastest man

Is anyone in Nigeria aware that the All African Games is currently on? Anyway, Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo became Africa’s fastest man with a record time of 9.96secs which gave him the much needed victory in the 100m event at the ongoing 2019 African Games. Ekevwo was closely followed by another Nigerian Usheori Itsekiri, who came third in a record time of 10.02secs at the 100m final in Morocco.

John Boyega reprises his role in the trailer for ”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Remember when there was backlash when John Boyega was cast as Finn in The Force Awakens? Feels like eons ago. Since then, Boyega has gone on to star in The Last Jedi and now he will be in the last installment of the Skywalker trilogy. The most intriguing thing in the trailer is seeing Rey flip open a double-bladed lightsaber. Has she gone to the dark side? The movie hits cinemas December 18.