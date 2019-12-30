5 Things that Should Matter Today: Obasanjo warns of an impending bankruptcy under Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned of an impending bankruptcy under the Buhari-led administration over its penchant for loans.

Speaking at the first edition of the Nigerian Story organised by the ‘Why I Am Alive’ campaign in Lagos on Friday December 27, Obasanjo warned that things might get worse in the country as 50% of its foreign earnings is allegedly being used to service debts. He added that Nigeria is closer to the prevalent situation in the 70’s and 80’s which plunged it alongside other African countries into unservicable debts.

Miss Kenya Irene Mukii wins Miss Africa 2019

Miss Kenya, Irene Mukii, has been crowned Miss Africa at the 2019 Miss Africa Beauty Pageant in Calabar.

Mukii, who is a Mathematics and Computer Science student of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, won the coveted crown in the early hours of Saturday, December 28th in Calabar.

AGF, Malami explains why El-Zakzaky and wife remains in detention

Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, was not released along with journalist, Omoyele Sowore, and former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, because the Federal Government cannot interfere in a case already being prosecuted by a state government.

My attackers must be arrested and prosecuted – Goodluck Jonathan

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan has called for the arrest and prosecution of gunmen who attacked his home in Otuoke, Bayelsa, South South Nigeria.

He also thanked Nigerians for the continuing show of solidarity and sympathy following the Christmas eve attack by unknown gunmen in his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa.

Check out the visuals for Yemi Alade’s Lai Lai

  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

