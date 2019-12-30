Shina Peters, Dbanj, Wande Coal and Zlatan join Alibaba January 1st 2020 concert

Alibaba

The growing list of A list artists confirmed for Alibaba’s January 1st 2020 retro themed concert continue to swell, legendary multiple Sir Shina Peters, Dbanji and Wande Coal and Zanku master Zlatan joined the already announced comedians, holding on the 1st of January 2020 at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The concert will conclude Alibaba’s year long tour. This is the Sixth edition of the ‘January 1st Concert’, which began in 2015 and has since become one of the biggest annual concerts in Lagos.

Other artists already confirmed for the concert are Joeboy and comedians who have shared the stage with Alibaba at various points, Yibo Koko, Okey Bakassi, Tee A, Gbenga Adeyinka, AY, Omobaba, Seyi Law, Dan D Humorous, Larry Jay, Forever, Kenny Blaq, Akpororo, Kelvin Sapp, Damola, Mc Abbey, Lafup and Eboh Bomb.

A brand new car will be given to the winner of Alibaba’s Spontaneity, a competition for up and coming comedians to encourage their spontaneous skills in delivering jokes.

January 1st concert is produced by Bunmi Davies, it has grown over the years to become one of the most anticipated annual events to celebrate the new year.

Tickets are already on sale at Make Me Salon (Surulere, Bode Thomas), Ediye/The Patio (1, Fola Osibo, Lekki), Eko Hotel and Suites, All Ebeano Supermarkets, All Studio 24 outlets, Selected Slot stores. Bruno’s Place. Adiba supermarket (Adeola Odeku and Lekki phase 1), Old English (Omole Phase 1), Fruity Life Ikeja City Mall and Ariiya Tickets, Naija tickets

For table reservations call 0803 333 0000 or 0803 302 8782. Table tickets will be delivered at your convenience

