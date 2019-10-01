5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari wants Nigerians to change their lawless habits to achieve the change we want #NigeriaAt59

As Nigeria marks its 59th Independence Anniversary, President Buhari this morning addressed the nation by routinely giving his Independence message in a broadcast. In the end, he asked all Nigerians to change their bad habits so we can all experience the much desired change in Nigeria.

“This change can only be delivered if we are united in purpose, as individuals and as a nation. We must all remain committed to achieving this positive and enduring change. Change does not just happen. We must change our lawless habits, our attitude to public office and public trust… simply put, to bring about change, we must change ourselves by being law-abiding citizens.” he said.

You can read the full text of his speech here.

Opera Mini becomes the first browser to introduce offline file sharing

People can now send and receive files without the need for dedicated file sharing apps. The popular Opera Mini browser is now the first major browser with offline file sharing. Hundreds of millions of Opera Mini users can now transfer images, videos and audio files between nearby devices at super high speeds, without being limited by slow mobile networks or using their mobile data. With the new, fast and secure offline file sharing feature in Opera Mini, there is no longer any need to download a dedicated file sharing app.

Ramsey Nouah, Nancy Isime, Toyin Abrahm nominated for 2019 BON Awards

The 2019 BON Awards has announced nominations and Ramsey Nouah, Nancy Isime and Toyin Abraham got some nods. Congratulations to them!

Mr Eazi, Tunji Balogun, named in the first ever Rolling Stone ‘Future 25’ List

Rolling Stone has put together its inaugural list of innovators and iconoclasts leading the music business into its next golden age. Two Nigerians – Mr Eazi and Tunji Balogun – made the list and we are excited. Read more about the List here.

Yes, we love Burna Boy’s ‘Another Story’ video!