Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Someone should tell Joe Abah to chill with the new-gen bashing. We get it, his generation made Nigeria a world power and we were the ones who destroyed it. — Ayomide Tayo (@AOT2) September 30, 2019

My cousin & his girl are planning their wedding and they’re discussing cake size. He wants a single, small cake but she loves doing things in excess so I’m sure it will end in tiers — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) September 30, 2019

I read about the dangers of smoking weed. I learnt alot of very miserable things that can happen to someone that is addicted to smoke weed. THAT’S IT, FROM TODAY ONWARDS, I HAVE TAKEN IT THAT I WILL NO longer read again. God forbid!😔 — 9jaSavage.✝✝🇳🇬 (@_iamRemy_) September 30, 2019

Sometimes I love online shopping. I put everything I want in a cart, check the subtotal, burst into uncontrollable laughter then close the tab and continue living my life 😂😂 — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) September 30, 2019

If ur hubby is tall, dark, speaks yoruba and drives High lander, he didn’t go to work o He’s in next room after mine in same hotel with his secretary🙄 — ChidexGH 🇳🇬 (@yankohBoy) September 30, 2019

A “Lion” would never cheat on his lioness but a “Tiger Wood” — Tweet Prefect (@signor_bobby) September 30, 2019

I pray we don’t get broke to the extent where social media is the only hope we have to beg and ask for help. — Onyinye (@SireGift) September 30, 2019