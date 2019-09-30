Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

 

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor August 19, 2019

Empowering Women through Fashion: Sunlight partners with Lagos Fashion Week 2019

Being a brand today must be more than just what one sells. In a world where hunger, poverty and socio-political ...

Edwin Okolo August 19, 2019

Witch hunt or justice? Okoi Obono-Obla is suspended as chief fraud investigator

Sometimes it feels like living in Nigeria is being trapped in an eternal shop of horrors, where nothing is ever ...

Editor August 16, 2019

Its officially Woofer Wonder seaon! Check out his spanking new photos ahead of ‘Woofer Virus’ EP release

When he dropped the hit single “Padi Padi”, fast-rising act Woofer Wonder instantly got a growing fan base and since ...

Edwin Okolo August 16, 2019

Is it time we finally accepted we may never get a third season of Gidi Up?

I still remember exactly where I was when I saw the first episode of Ndani TV’s Gidi Up! It was the 20th ...

Edwin Okolo August 8, 2019

It’s 2019, and Kenya’s National Assembly wants to punish a legislator for breastfeeding

It is hard not to feel like no matter the kind of progress we achieve as a continent, we will ...

Bernard Dayo March 22, 2019

The Late 5: Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election; Kogi govt to immortalise Pius Adesanmi | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election The Election Petitions ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail