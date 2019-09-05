5 Things that Should Matter Today: Seyi Makinde has slashed Oyo’s unrealistic budget by N103bn

Whenever governor of Oyo Seyi Makinde is in the news, you can bet that he’s done something good. Since installed as governor of the state, he’s been revolutionising politics in Nigeria and setting a solid example for others to emulate. Yesterday, he signed the 2019 Oyo State Appropriation Review and Finance Bill after looking critically at the state’s budget stipulated by the last administration and decided that it was unrealistic.

This afternoon, I signed the Oyo State Appropriation Review and Finance Bill, 2019, a revised budget for the state, into law. In view of the current financial state of our state, the budget of N285B approved by the previous administration was unrealistic. pic.twitter.com/rKfNcDVA8z — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) September 4, 2019

As such, this will automatically slash the state’s expenses, and reroute money into other areas where it’s needed. It begs the question: how many (new) governors will do this? Already, Makinde has pledged to open five model schools, with retired teachers and local government workers to get a gratuity of 1.4bn. Granted, Makinde is only performing his duties as the elected official of the state. In other worlds, it’s his job and why praise a fish for swimming? At the same time, though, Nigeria isn’t used to such genuine, people-oriented politics, and commending Makinde shouldn’t be out of place.

