5 Things that Should Matter Today: Seyi Makinde has slashed Oyo’s unrealistic budget by N103bn

Whenever governor of Oyo Seyi Makinde is in the news, you can bet that he’s done something good. Since installed as governor of the state, he’s been revolutionising politics in Nigeria and setting a solid example for others to emulate. Yesterday, he signed the 2019 Oyo State Appropriation Review and Finance Bill after looking critically at the state’s budget stipulated by the last administration and decided that it was unrealistic.

As such, this will automatically slash the state’s expenses, and reroute money into other areas where it’s needed. It begs the question: how many (new) governors will do this? Already, Makinde has pledged to open five model schools, with retired teachers and local government workers to get a gratuity of 1.4bn. Granted, Makinde is only performing his duties as the elected official of the state. In other worlds, it’s his job and why praise a fish for swimming? At the same time, though, Nigeria isn’t used to such genuine, people-oriented politics, and commending Makinde shouldn’t be out of place.

Tiwa Savage ”49-99” single drops today

Tiwa Savage will be dropping her first official single of 2019 today and we just can’t wait.

Official emblem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been unveiled

Boris Johnson has suffered two major losses in Parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has staked his job on his ability to deliver Brexit, suffered two major losses in Parliament on Wednesday, leaving his governing authority in doubt and the terms of Britain’s pending divorce from the European Union unclear.

Musa Wada has emerged as the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi

Musa Wada has emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer for the governorship election in Kogi state after defeating his older brother Capt. Idris Wada and 10 other candidates in the primary election.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor September 4, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 4, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Chigozie Obioma’s ”An Orchestra of Minorities” has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2019

The Booker Prize 2019 shortlist was announced yesterday on the Booker website, and author Chigozie Obioma made the final cut ...

Op-Ed Editor September 3, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 3, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: There’s a war on women in South Africa and men are the perpetrators

The rate of domestic violence against women in South Africa is so shockingly high, crimes perpetrated by South African men ...

Op-Ed Editor September 2, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 2, 2019

Funmi Iyanda is bringing stories of acceptance to the 2019 BFI London Film Festival

This year’s BFI London Film Festival starts in October, and already the line up will parade movies from Martin Scorsese ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail