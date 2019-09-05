Access Bank partners Lagos State Government to launch N10billion loan portfolio for women

Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank Plc., yesterday collaborated with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to launch the LSETF W Initiative aimed at economically empowering women in Lagos State.

The initiative, which has a total loan portfolio of N10billion, is targeted at women-owned businesses (with at least 50% ownership share) in operation for 1-5 years.

While delivering his address, Access Bank Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe said: “Access Bank is fully committed to bridging the existing gap and provide women with the support they need to successfully implement their business ideas”.

“Looking at the number of women present here today, I don’t think the initial N4billion we set aside to help women will be sufficient and based on that, the initiative fund will be increased to N10billion. Through partnerships with organisations such as LSETF, Access Bank will continue to help women break boundaries, reinvent the status-quo and take advantage of opportunities provided by technology and quality financial systems to make significant impact on the economy of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole,” Wigwe added.

Acting Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Mrs. Teju Abisoye; representative of LSETF Chairman, Mr. Dele Martins; Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Rabiu Onaolapo Olowo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; MD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe; Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Mrs. Solape Hammond and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Boladele Dapo-Thomas, during the launch of the LSETF W-Initiative for women entrepreneurs at De Blue Roof LTV, Agidingbi, Ikeja Lagos, yesterday.
Delivering his keynote address, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed his delight at the timeliness of the initiative, including its immense opportunities for residents in the state.

“The LSETF W Initiative has come at a very critical time for our economy, as we believe that women have a great role to play towards achieving the developmental results that we seek in our state,” said Sanwo-Olu.

“It is important to leverage on the accumulation of resources built through relationships, trust, goodwill, and influence between the State and other private sector stakeholders to make things happen quickly. We are very proud of Access Bank as they continue to make available their financial and business expertise as well as their funds towards ensuring that our women are given adequate access to resources that will aid their successes,” he added.

