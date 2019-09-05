From worst to best, we rank the tweets from Nigerian celebrities against #xenophobiaattacks in South Africa

Check your social media feed. Till now, the dust is yet to settle following a recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa against Nigerians and other African nationals, resulting to chaos and looting of shops and businesses. The origin story of this latest xenophobic act is quite nebulous – a South African taxi driver murdered by a Nigerian drug lord and the ensuing violence was only a retaliation against Nigerians.

Back in Nigeria, reprisal attacks on South African-owned businesses in has been rippling disastrously, and government intervention through the apparatus of the police has inadequately neutralised the unrest, chaos, theft and uproar we have seen on disturbing videso circulating online. That said, Nigerian celebrities on Twitter have been speaking against South Africa’s xenophobia, and here they are ranked from worst to best. Brace yourselves.

13. MI Abaga

Also.. I can speak honestly in saying my bro @akaworldwide loves Nigeria.. taken out of context his tweets can be misinterpreted.. however he loves and respects Naija!!! — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) September 3, 2019

No, MI. He doesn’t.

12. Teni

What happened yesterday is a wake up call to the rich, one day the masses will wake up MAD AF! And mopol won’t be there to save yah! We need to reduce poverty. Help people build better lives. — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) September 4, 2019

Uhm, Teni, aren’t you part of the ”rich”?

11. Toke Makinwa

This is Nigeria 🇳🇬, this is the problem with inciting the public, this is the problem with using violence to stop violence. One home became minus 1 yesterday, a Father, a Son, Uncle, Friend. Attacking ourselves is… https://t.co/QH4xO8raS2 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) September 4, 2019

10. Mr Eazi

Fight the real ENEMY!! Fight POVERTY!!!! — Don Eazi (@mreazi) September 3, 2019

But it’s not that easy, is it? The Nigerian government rigidly weaponizes poverty (stomach infrastructure) for political gains etc. Also, you can’t use money to shield yourself from crisis like this because you will always be a target.

9. Dremo

Our government is not responsive to any issue we face as a people.The real reason no country respects us as nigerians,just imagine that it was an american citizen that was burnt to death in S.A and see how the government will respond.Till nw not a word from our government🤦🏾‍♂️#shame — Drizzy🔥🐉 (@Dremodrizzy) September 3, 2019

8. Kate Henshaw

We are responsible for how people treat us… — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) September 3, 2019

For some reason, I’m still thinking about someone replying to one Kate Henshaw tweets with a clip of her running in an old Nollywood movie.

7. Peruzzi

THE GOVT CANT HELP YOU. — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) September 3, 2019

6. Phyno

Fancha bu ofu ihe .. all of them!!! — EZEGE 1 (@phynofino) September 3, 2019

I don’t understand Igbo but this slaps!

5. Skales

“Foreigners take over our jobs”, but you don’t even want a job. “Foreigners take over our women”, but you rape & kill your women everyday. “Foreigners bring crime to our country”, but you loot, rob, murder, rape in retaliation. It is not the foreigners, it is you SOUTH AFRICA! — SKALES (@youngskales) September 3, 2019

4. Davido

If our country good ? Wetin we go find go southy ??? 💔💔💔 — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 3, 2019

3. Wizkid

And my people! Pls say No to violence! No violence pls. We all need each other. #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks ! One love! ❤️one Africa! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 4, 2019

2. Burna Boy

But Today After watching the Killing of my people in South Africa the same way we have all watched it happen a few times in the past. FUCK ALL THAT! I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that….. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

Energy. African Giant.

1. YCee

Our government needs to do a whole lot better and treat this matter with urgency, the same urgency we used to fight apartheid with them in the past — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 3, 2019