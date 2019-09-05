From worst to best, we rank the tweets from Nigerian celebrities against #xenophobiaattacks in South Africa

Check your social media feed. Till now, the dust is yet to settle following a recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa against Nigerians and other African nationals, resulting to chaos and looting of shops and businesses. The origin story of this latest xenophobic act is quite nebulous – a South African taxi driver murdered by a Nigerian drug lord and the ensuing violence was only a retaliation against Nigerians.

Back in Nigeria, reprisal attacks on South African-owned businesses in has been rippling disastrously, and government intervention through the apparatus of the police has inadequately neutralised the unrest, chaos, theft and uproar we have seen on disturbing videso circulating online. That said, Nigerian celebrities on Twitter have been speaking against South Africa’s xenophobia, and here they are ranked from worst to best. Brace yourselves.

13. MI Abaga

No, MI. He doesn’t.

12. Teni

Uhm, Teni, aren’t you part of the ”rich”?

11. Toke Makinwa

10. Mr Eazi

But it’s not that easy, is it? The Nigerian government rigidly weaponizes poverty (stomach infrastructure) for political gains etc. Also, you can’t use money to shield yourself from crisis like this because you will always be a target.

9. Dremo

8. Kate Henshaw

For some reason, I’m still thinking about someone replying to one Kate Henshaw tweets with a clip of her running in an old Nollywood movie.

7. Peruzzi

6. Phyno 

I don’t understand Igbo but this slaps!

5. Skales

4. Davido

3. Wizkid

2. Burna Boy

Energy. African Giant.

1. YCee

 

 

