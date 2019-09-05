Infinix Mobility plays host to Afro-pop superstar Davido

Members of staff at Infinix Nigeria witnessed a brightly colored ambience as Infinix Mobility, Africa’s premium smartphone brand hosted afro-pop superstar Davido on Wednesday, 4th of September 2019 at their Lagos office.

The visit was centered on discussions about how the partnership can further empower more Nigerians – Davido being a highly Influential personality in the musical art industry and Infinix mobility being a trend-setting smartphone brand, maintaining an undisputable profile for empowering its youthful and tech-savvy target audience. This cohesive partnership has since inception , served to inspire and empower young adults within their scope of influence, both locally and globally.

A typical example of an initiative from both entities geared towards empowering youths and supporting creativity amongst young adults is the recently concluded #Infinixblowmymindchallenge that saw winners go home with a total cash prize of 500,000 Naira and other amazing branded gifts.

Infinix mobility unveiled Davido as its brand ambassador last year on the 8th of May 2018. It was a remarkable feat for both parties as Davido put pen to paper to sign the contract. Both brands- customers of Infinix mobility and fans of superstar Davido were excited about the new partnership; being fully persuaded of the greatness that this power-combination would birth.

The Afro-pop star and brand ambassador after the visit took time to take pictures and converse with members of staff before leaving the premises.

 

