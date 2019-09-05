Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Interviewer: So it says in your file that your greatest flaw is that you always invade people’s personal space Me: Yes sir Interviewer: Well I already knew that Me: How? Interviewer: Coz you’re sitting on my lap — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) September 5, 2019

School fees is all the birth control you need 😞😐 — Uwani. (@MsMoonGazr) September 5, 2019

It is only in Nigeria you will buy a N400,000 puppy that’s vomiting Garri and groundnut on your way home. Many of you dog breeders won’t make heaven. — Son of David (@DrOlusesan) September 5, 2019

In Every Nigerian kitchen, There is a Nylon inside A Nylon,inside another Nylon where Nylons are kept inside a big Nylon. — 🆂🅺🅸🅻🅻🆉 ® ⚙ (@plugmanskillz) September 5, 2019