5 Things that Should Matter Today: The feud between Africans and African Americans is a pointless exercise

The discord between Africans and African Americans was resurrected recently, when a Hispanic woman posted a picture of herself in braids on Twitter and thought of herself as ”beautiful.” Sure, this drew criticisms from the African American community, especially women who have existed with hair discrimination and told that their natural hair and braids and dreads is ugly and ”unprofessional” – to the point that they lose jobs and opportunities while a random white woman called Becky can get away with wearing black hairstyles.

The backlash from African Americans is justified. What’s more, this is exactly how colonialism operated if we are to look at history – the theft, looting, othering, destabilisation and destruction of African cultures and identities, not to mention the Africans sold into the horrors of slavery. The hair discourse was another inflection point, with Africans referring to African Americans as hypocrites for claiming the African culture whenever it’s convenient, given how they also dissociate themselves from African and think Africans are primitive.

Frankly, this is a pointless exercise because both Africans and Americans won’t be spared racism and white supremacist violence. Both communities share the same enemy in whiteness, although we have to agree that African Americans are the direct constituents of visceral, racial oppression than Africans. How long do we have to wait for Africans and African Americans to have something to argue over?

Kay Oyegun to script ”Children of Blood and Bone” for Disney

Award-winning This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun will be scripting the adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s best-settling West African fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone for Disney/Fox. It’s also worth mentioning that this could be the non-Star Wars or Indiana Jones film made under Lucas Film, since it was bought by Disney.

EXCLUSIVE: Disney is giving a full embrace to Children of Blood and Bone, the action fantasy film based on the bestselling novel by Nigerian-American author Tomi Adeyemi https://t.co/4nFlqwepai — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 6, 2019

Toyin Odutola is now the third selling Nigerian artist of all time

America-based Nigerian artist Toyin Ojih Odutola has become the third highest-paid Nigerian artist of all time after her drawing Compound Leaf sold at Sotheby’s for 471,000 (about 215 million). This incredible feat puts Odutola behind fellow female artist Njideka Akunyili-Cosby, and the legendary Ben Enwonwu.

This Kenyan MP was kicked out out of parliament for bringing her baby

Kenyan member of Parliament Zulekha Hassan was kicked out of parliament in Nairobi after she entered the chamber while carrying her baby. According to the house rule, strangers (including children) are not allowed into the chamber. Of course this ridiculous because in other (advanced) countries, MPs have participated in parliamentary debates while breastfeeding.

Kicking out Kwale women Rep Zulekha Hassan out of the Parliament just because of breastfeeding her child was a stupid decision. The Speaker of the National Assembly should attend Civilization classes. NKT ! pic.twitter.com/UMYQzdgntI — Collins Ntonja 🇰🇪 (@Its_Ntonja) August 7, 2019

EFCC is set to arraign former INEC Chairman Maurice Iwu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is already making plans to arraign former Chairman of INEC Maurice Iwu over alleged N1.2bn fraud and money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it is set to arraign former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Maurice Iwu, over alleged N1.2bn fraud and money laundering. The anti-corruption agency said Iwu would be arraigned at the Federal High Court on four counts bordering on money laundering, and this was revealed by the its spokesperson Tony Orilade.