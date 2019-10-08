5 Things that Should Matter Today: University of Lagos has shut down the ”Cold Room” where lecturers sexually harass female students

Following the BBC Africa Eye investigation that unearthed sexual harassment in West African universities, the University of Lagos announced the shut down of the ‘Cold Room’, where lecturers reportedly harass students sexually.

This was disclosed by Taiwo Oloyede, the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university. The ‘Cold Room’ was mentioned by a lecturer of the school, Boniface Igbeneghu, who was caught on video sexually harassing an undercover journalist who posed as an admission seeker.

Igbeneghu, in the BBC undercover documentary, described the secret place where lecturers meet to “touch women” at the staff club of the university.

“They call the place cold room,” he said. He then explained that female students must pay to have good grades. “The so called ‘Cold Room’ is a Functions Room that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created (meetings, seminars, events, etc)” the university spokesperson said. Oloyede also confirmed that Mr Igbeneghu had been suspended.

We love this GTB Fashion Weekend film

The Gbemi and Toolz handover show will now be a podcast!

Days after announcing their handover show on radio will be made into a podcast (or a TV show), OAPs Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Toolz Oniru-Demuren have dropped the official start date alongside a photo that gives us a hint of how fun the show will be.

Tagged “Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz”,the release date is slated for 10th of October 2019 and we seriously can’t wait!

A significant proportion of Nigeria’s prosperity in concentrated in the hands of a few – Buhari

President Buhari has said that a significant proportion of Nigeria’s prosperity today is concentrated in the hands of a few people. He said those few people are currently living primarily in four or five states including the Federal Capital Territory. President Buhari said this at the opening session of the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit held in Abuja.

Court orders forfeiture of N280m traced to Invictus Obi

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, October 7th temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government the N280,555,010.65 found in bank accounts belonging to two companies owned by Obinwanne Okeke also known as Invictus Obi.

The companies are: Invictus Oil and Gas Ltd and Invictus Investment Limited. Okeke is standing trial in the United States of American for an alleged $11m cyber fraud following his indictment alongside 77 Nigerians