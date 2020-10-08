Baruwa Gas Explosion: Nigerians need to be sensitised on the importance of safety

It is now a weekly report of gas explosions in different parts of Lagos as social media is today, October 8, 2020, awash with photos and videos of another explosion in the Baruwa area of Ipaja; coming two weeks after a similar incident rocked the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos leaving 40 people injured and several buildings destroyed.

Here is what we know about the Baruwa Fire:

The gas tanker explosion occurred at 5:40 a.m. when an LPG tanker was discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station at Baruwa. Providing update about the explosion, Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said three people were rescued while five bodies were recovered from the explosion. According to a Premium Times report, the fire was caused by the generator of the gas station which was running when the tanker was discharging.

Call it ignorance of negligence, some Nigerians as well as the government have facilitated these deadly explosions over the years. Just recently, a report, Tuesday, October 6 2020, detailed how a petrol tanker fall in the Aso-Odo area of Badagry after the driver lost control of the truck. The report was followed by the news of Nigerians scooping fuel from the tanker, endangering their lives.

We may want to be quick to point fingers at the government but we should also first educate ourselves to be conscious of our own safety first. The government may have failed in fixing and maintaining pipe distributing gas but Nigerians on their own have been enablers of some these explosions that claims a number of lives and properties.

These incidents have gone on too frequently and Nigerians are usually at the fore-end of the damages. The Baruwa story may not have been an issue this morning if standard security measures were put in check. The situation goes on to rehash the importance of sanitising the minds of many Nigerians – especially those who have direct or firsthand contact with highly flammable substances.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

Reach out to your loved ones that stays around Baruwa, there’s a raging fire due to explosion that has burnt houses to the ground and it’s still blazing. 😭 — Lamarr ❁ (@kinglamarrr___) October 8, 2020

LIVE: 3 dead others injured as Bestroof Gas plant Baruwa Inside, Ipaja explodes burning down houses, cars etc. @jidesanwoolu @LAG_FireService are just coming after 2 hours. The Fire 🔥 is still burning #EndSARSProtest #thursdaymorning Omah Lay Third Mainland Bridge pic.twitter.com/OVIPPAdvHO — Isaac Obasi ⚖️ (@ObasiFoundation) October 8, 2020

Another gas explosion in the early hours of today. at ipaja baruwa. This is becoming a monthly/weekly occurrence. Something need to be done, people need to feel save when they are asleep. Baruwa fire #LagosProtests #EndSarsProtests | Omaha lay | peruzzi | Olamide | pic.twitter.com/eU9KYzlobB — @Obeh Francis COFFA (@Flexywhiz) October 8, 2020

A pipeline at Baruwa area of Lagos State just exploded 10 mins ago. NO EMERGENCY NUMBER IS CONNECTING ESPECIALLY 112! PLEASE RT TILL RELEVANT AUTHORITIES SEE THIS!🙏🏻🙏🏻 @LasgoOfficial @lasemasocial pic.twitter.com/hU6chPEmK1 — Mayowa Olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) October 8, 2020