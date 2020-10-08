Another award run for Burna Boy after MTV EMA nomination?

Another calendar year has passed for the organisers of MTV Europe Music Awards and they have unveiled their nominees for this year’s edition. Even though Lady Gaga landed seven nominations and Justin Bieber bagged five, the biggest takeaway is the nomination of Burna Boy and Rema for the Best African Act category.

Other contenders in the Best African Act category include Master KG, Kabza de Small, DJ Maphorisa (South Africa), Sheebah (Uganda) and Gaz Mawete (Congo). Undoubtedly, Burna Boy and Rema will be the favourites of Nigerians with the former being the current holder of the award.

Following another eventful year for Damini Ogulu aka Burna in which he followed up ‘African Giant’ album with another, ‘Twice as Tall,’ he is deservedly back in contention for all the awards his music fits into.

‘African Giant’ album cemented Burna Boy’s reputation as a superstar and the manner in which he raked in awards in 2019 attest to the critical acclaim and success of the album. MTV, BET, Headies, All Africa Music Awards, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), among others, all had at least a plaque for the Odogwu crooner.

The acme would have come with a Grammy win in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category but legendary Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo, denied him the honour. Burna remained upbeat after claiming to have known all he needed to learn about Grammy, he launched another campaign with his fifth studio album, ‘Twice as Tall.’

After dominating music charts across the globe and reaching unprecedented streaming heights with the Diddy-directed album, nominations have begun trickling in for the Port Harcourt-born singer. Given that he won MTV EMA Best African Act last year, it will be difficult to bet against him from retaining the gong. With more award platforms gearing up for their respective editions for the year, a sweep of awards appears to be on the cards again for the African Giant. And while his sights may firmly be on Grammy, other awards will definitely be welcome additions to his trophy cabinet.