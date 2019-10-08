RED | For Africa CEO, Adebola Williams to speak at the Choiseul Africa Business Forum and WTO Public Forum

Adebola Williams, CEO of RED | For Africa recently joined Egypt’s Minister of Tourism, Rania Al Mashat; BUA CEO, Kabir Samad; ORASCOM CEO, Naguib Sawarisamong other global decision-makers to discuss African Leadership at the Choiseul Africa Business Forum in France.

Held yearly at the heart of the French Riviera, Choiseul Africa Business Forum is a key event dedicated to investment and business opportunities in Africa and with Africa.

Mr. Williams also featured as a panelist for the World Trade Organization (WTO) Public Forum in Geneva, Switzerland on 8 October, 2019.

Themed ‘Trading Forward: Adapting to a Changing World,’ the event offered a platform to discuss the role of the next generation in shaping the future of the global trading system to meet their hopes and expectations.

In his submission, Mr. Williams emphasized the role of partnerships and cross-fertilization of ideas and opportunities across continents.

“It is becoming increasingly important for our global preservation that leaders and decision-makers across the world come together to take advantage of under-exploited synergies and analyze new areas of partnership for the benefit of shared growth,” Mr. Williams said.

“Both forums were extremely insightful and I am looking forward to the implementation of our discussions over the next couple of years,” he added.

Adebola Williams is the co-founder of RED | For Africa, the continent’s largest portfolio of media brands engaging the youth. He is a Mandela Washington Fellow; a World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leader and was named among the United Nations 100 Most Influential Persons of African Descent.