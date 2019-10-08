The GTBank Fashion Weekend: Fashion is Freedom

Fashion is not just in the hues of our eyeshadow, the colors we adorn or the flamboyance of our outfits. It is in the way we move to the beat of our culture, showcase the wealth of our heritage and express the beauty of our individuality. Fashion is freedom.

So, in the celebration of Fashion, and the freedom it gives, the GTBank Fashion Weekend presents its fashion film: “Fashion is Freedom.” Shot against the backdrop of Empty Lagos, featuring striking outfits, loud makeup and flying men, the film is a beautiful representation of the joy and freedom that the simple act of wearing clothes or designing them brings.

The GTBank Fashion weekend will hold on On Saturday, November 9th, and Sunday, November 10th, 2018, at Plot 1, Water corporation drive, Oniru, VI, Lagos.