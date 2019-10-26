GTBank Fashion Weekend 2019: Meet the Masterclass Facilitators

From the man behind Beyoncé’s most iconic makeup looks to the woman responsible for the stunning hairstyles in the critically acclaimed Disney movie, A wrinkle in time, we have traversed the globe for the finest names in the fashion industry and from Saturday the 10th to Sunday the 11th of November 2019, they will be live at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos for the 2019 GTBank Fashion Weekend.

As we continue the countdown to the biggest fashion event in Africa, more masterclass facilitators will be announced, and you can be the first to know using the hashtag: #GTBankFashionWeekend.

Meet your Masterclass Facilitators:

Sir John

Sir John Barnett is the makeup artist behind some of Beyoncé’s most iconic looks. He is also the Co-Executive Producer and celebrity mentor on Lifetime’s Hit TV show, Beauty Star.

Renowned for his use of colors, Sir John began his career in the beauty industry working at a MAC Cosmetics store in Atlanta. From there, Sir John worked his way up, assisting legendary makeup artists like Pat McGrath and Charlotte Tilbury’s during Fashion Weeks in New York, Milan and Paris, during which he worked with the most sought-after names in the beauty industry from supermodels like Karlie Kloss to Naomi Campbell.

In 2010, Sir John became Beyoncé’s personal makeup artist, working on her makeup for everything, from her album art to concert tours, including the history-making September 2018 Vogue cover and Coachella performance. In 2015, Sir was named ambassador and celebrity makeup artist for leading beauty brand, L’Oréal Paris. Sir has also partnered with leading brands like Glossier, MAC, Yves Saint Laurent, Estée Lauder.

Sir John will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to give us “The Sir John Beauty Experience.”

Roksanda Ilincic

Roksanda Ilinčić is one of London’s most celebrated fashion designers renowned for the bold use of color and geometric patterns in her designs, which have been worn by nobilities including The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Ex-First Lady, Michelle Obama. In over a decade of launching her label, Roksanda has created an unmistakably woman-centered design aesthetic through her stand out color blocking, sculptural shapes, modern, distinctive cuts and her innovative use of fabrics and unerring attention to detail.

Roksanda’s collections are available in her flagship boutique in Mayfair, London and over 125 stockists worldwide, including Harrods and Selfridges. Roksanda has also produced diffusion lines for high street stores, Whistles and Debenhams.

Roksanda Ilinčić will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to demonstrate “Making Elegant and Modest Dresses feel more Exciting”.

Kim Kimble

Kim Kimble is a celebrity hairstylist, entrepreneur and the star of America’s popular TV show, LA Hair.

Born into a family of hairstylists in Los Angeles, Kim, a third-generation hairstylist, started her career in her family’s salon. Since then, Kim has made a name for herself; setting trends and putting her signature touch on hair. In 1995,

Kim opened her first salon, Phaze II, in Los Angeles, which has expanded to a West Hollywood location.

Kim serves as the hairstylist for a network of A-list celebrities such as Zendaya, Taraji P. Henson, Shakira, Mary J. Blige. In 2018, she teamed up with award winning director, Ava DuVernay, to create iconic hairstyles for the Disney film, A Wrinkle in Time. Kim’s works have been featured in Vanity Fair, Allure and Vogue.

Kim Kimble will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to share her wealth of wisdom on “Super Tresses: Power Hairstyles for Every Occasion”.

To register for their Masterclasses, click HERE.