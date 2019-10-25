The YNaija Cover – 25th October

Kanye West has delayed his album again, apparently to add final touches to mixes on specific songs. The rapper’s new record Jesus is King was originally announced for release on 27 September by West’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West. This was then pushed back to 29 September with no explanation, and then on October 24th but the album never arrived. Until a few hours ago.
