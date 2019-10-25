Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Whoever imported Gifted Hands into the Nigerian Market, leading thousands of brilliant and promising young children to (try to) study medicine, thus causing stress, pain and disappointment, needs to be found and punished. — Ọmọlọlá (@lolaloveandart) October 25, 2019

Some of you are not in relationships, you’re just sexually engaged🌝🌝🌝 — Sansa Stark (@_Oroboghene) October 25, 2019

I said this before and I will say it again, girls who wear waist beads or anklets are evil and can steal your destiny which is why you guys should totally avoid them and leave them… For me.

😄 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 25, 2019

Who else noticed that your parents respect you and show you much love when you’re in a long distance relationship with them 😀 — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) October 25, 2019