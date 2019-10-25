5 Things that Should Matter Today: NYSC members will be paid the new minimum wage

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will be enjoying the new minimum wage like other workers across the country as confirmed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare.

The Youth Minister who disclosed this in series of tweets, said details of the new allowance for NYSC members will be provided by the Director General of NYSC, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim after being briefed by officials of the Ministries of Finance And MYSD.

Check out this trailer of Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o 

Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o uncovers the astounding real story of the Agoji, Benin’s female army – then finds the last warrior left alive.

Super Eagles drops to 35th best team in the world

According to the latest FIFA Coca Cola world football rankings released on Thursday October 24, Nigeria’s Super Eagles coached by Gernot Rohr are now the 35th ranked national team in the world.

Chrisland school supervisor bags 60 years in jail for sexually assaulting 2-year-old pupil

Adegboyega Adenekan, 47, Chrisland  School, Lekki, Lagos supervisor was  jailed 60 years today for defiling a 2-year-old child, according to PM News. Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court  handed down the sentence, convicting  Adenekan on a count charge of defilement.

BBNaija’s Ike walked the runway for the 2019 Lagos Fashion Week

BBNaija’s Ike Onyeama has officially made his runway debut in Nigeria, at the ongoing Lagos Fashion Week 2019, walking for designer Ili.

 

