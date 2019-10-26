Maltina and Noble Igwe set to share happiness in Abuja with ‘1000 Smiles’ campaign

Maltina, Nigeria’s leading malt drink, in partnership with celebrity blogger Noble Igwe, is set to tour Abuja for the Maltina’s ‘1000 Smiles’ campaign on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, an exciting initiative to share happiness and capture smiles of Nigerians across diverse backgrounds.

Widely recognised as a fun-filled and adventurous event, the tour details unique stories, including interesting pictures and videos with participants in several cities, while the brand also gives out cans of Maltina drinks and a reason for them to stay happy.

Speaking in a statement, the Maltina Brand Manager, Chiamaka Efulu, “Maltina remains the number one malt drink made specially from natural ingredients, and fortified with vitamins and calcium for healthy families, making it the innovative category leader with a strong message to spread happiness across the country”.

The campaign began in August 2019, as the ‘Happiness Team’, made up of the brand representatives and Noble Igwe, visited several Nigerian states such as Aba, Uyo, Awka, Lagos, Ilorin, Ijebu Ode, and many others.

Maltina believes that a smile has the potential to inspire the world, which influenced its mission to capture happiness in Nigeria, and the campaign has rapidly evolved into stories about joy across different communities, regardless of challenges, age or gender

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo October 26, 2019

GTBank Fashion Weekend 2019: Meet the Masterclass Facilitators

From the man behind Beyoncé’s most iconic makeup looks to the woman responsible for the stunning hairstyles in the critically ...

Op-Ed Editor October 25, 2019

FCMB wins Excellence Award in Customer Experience as Adam Nuru Emerges CEO of the Year

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited’s giant strides and impressive performance in service delivery and customer satisfaction in the Nigerian ...

Op-Ed Editor October 25, 2019

PayDay Loans: How Remita is stimulating consumer SME credit

Adekemi Akande works with MilaGold Business Services, a startup in Ikeja with five employees. Her dream is to become a ...

Op-Ed Editor October 24, 2019

Children? Football lovers? Comedy lovers? Drama? We’ve got your covered on DStv

It sure has been an October to remember but there’s more to leave you craving for more from the many ...

Bernard Dayo October 24, 2019

FCMB expands branch network, opens ultra-modern branch in Oshodi, Lagos

Residents and businesses in Oshodi, Lagos, and its environs now have an opportunity to enjoy the excellent financial services offered ...

Op-Ed Editor October 24, 2019

Applications for ARM DAAYTA 2020 Programme now open

Asset & Resource Management Holding Company Limited (ARM) and TechnoVision Communications Limited (TechnoVision) are pleased to announce that applications for ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail